Designers Fountain 90331 Ravina 4 Light 20" Wide Single Tier Mini Chandelier with Crystal Accents Vintage Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Designers Fountain 90331 Ravina 4 Light 20" Wide Single Tier Mini Chandelier with Crystal Accents Features:Includes beaded and teardrop crystal accentsRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs1 year manufacturer warrantyUL listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 27.25"Width: 19.5"Depth: 19.5"Canopy Width: 5.88"Chain Length: 36"Product Weight: 12.87 lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 60wWattage: 240wVoltage: 120v Vintage Bronze