Hinkley Lighting 902152F-LWD Vail 52" 5 Blade LED Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Wall Control Metallic Matte Bronze Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor

Hinkley Lighting 902152F-LWD Vail 52" 5 Blade LED Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Wall Control As a smaller companion to Vantage, Vail offers a transitional design with gently curved blades and an array of finish options, while its integrated LED lighting and DC motor technology deliver excellent energy efficiency. Vail is so versatile; it can be used for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Blades are included with every fan. Features Finish and Blade Variations: Brushed Nickel finish comes with Silver blades Graphite finish comes with Driftwood blades Matte Black finish comes with Matte Black blades Metallic Matte Bronze finish comes with Metallic Matte Bronze blades Matte White finish comes with Matte White blades Constructed from steel Can be installed on sloped ceilings (up to 20° without adapter) Integrated dimmable LED lighting Uses an energy efficient reversible DC motor Rated for wet locations California Title 24 energy compliant Includes: light cover Includes: 4.5" downrod Includes: Wall Control (980013FAS: 6-speed DC, reversing) Dimensions Blade Span: 52" Height: 15-1/4" Width: 52" Product Weight: 16.31 lbs Wire Length: 76" Canopy Diameter: 6" Fans should be installed at a minimum of 7' from the floor Blade Specifications Includes: 5 composite blades Reversible Blades: No Blade Pitch: 14° Motor Specifications Speeds: 6 CFM high: 6973, low: 1872 (cubic feet per minute) RPM high: 160, low: 45 Reversible Motor: Yes Light Kit Specifications Lumens: 1500 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90 CRI Wattage: 16w Integrated LED Dimmable: Yes Includes: an etched opal glass shade Optional Accessories Various downrod sizes, downrod coupler Sloped ceiling kit (for ceiling pitch greater than 20°) Remote Control 6 Speed DC (980003FWH - operates with included fan receiver) WiFi Enabled Receiver for Vail Ceiling Fans (980015FAS-021- attaches to included fan receiver) Warranty Motor: Limited Lifetime Blades, Controls, Switches, Capacitors, Hardware: 1 Year LED Components: 5 Year Limited Warranty Outdoor Ceiling Fans Metallic Matte Bronze