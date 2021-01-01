Franklin Brass 9016 Jamestown Collection Towel Ring Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring

Franklin Brass 9016 Jamestown Collection Towel Ring Towel Ring from the Jamestown CollectionThe Jamestown Series is a combination of chic styled bathroom hardware consisting of robe hooks, towel rings, towel bars and more. Its iconic ball end shape that is evident in every product within the series helps create a invitingly fresh appeal that coordinates well with design styles ranging from retro, traditional and contemporary.Epitomizing the Jamestown Collection, this towel ring is inspired by casual American decor, and offers a durable yet subtle accent that gives your bathroom and vanity a clean traditional look and feel.Features:Beautiful Finishing that Complements a Wide Array of StylesZinc Die Cast ConstructionMounting Hardware IncludedDesigned for Easy InstallationSet Screw MountingSpecifications:Width: 6.14 InchesHeight: 7.24 InchesDepth: 2.36 InchesProduct Weight: 0.65 PoundsSince 1942, Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corporation has built its reputation by offering high quality decorative and functional hardware products at an exceptional value. The company proudly offers its extensive line of hardware products through fine retail outlets and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) distribution channels across the country. Polished Chrome