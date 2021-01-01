XtremepowerUS 900W Electric Drywall Sander Telescoping Pole Variable Speed Sanding with 6 Sand Pads Set

Build-in Variable Speed Control - High quality cooper motor, provide strong power with lower electricity consumption. 6 speeds adjustments, max revolving speed ups to 2100 revolution per minute. Build-In Dust Collection Hose - It features a build-in brush and comes with an extra connection hose, which can be attached to the vacuum cleaner. Well minimized the clean-up time and no worry about the dust, saves effort and greatly improved the working environment Double Free Adjustable Telescope Handle - The light weight wall polishing machine comes also with an extension tube & a portable grip handle for easy movement. You can adjust the handle length just as you need. With its swivels head you can easily reach almost any corner and angle. Very convenient to be used both in high and low spots Heavy Duty and Durable Material - Made of heavy duty aluminum frame with polyamides handles and shells, special treated metal surface, resist rust and corrosion. Compact construction with sealing elements in all joints, lengthen the service life of the engine. All makes our drywall sander strong and durable enough to withstand heavy and long term use. Easy to Use with All the Necessary Attachments Included - The drywall sander comes fully assembled with all attachments, includes a screwdriver, a hexagon wrench, internal hexagon wrenches, 6 spare sander pads (8.2"), carton brushes, 2 connection sockets and all necessary bolts. Professional grade, provide a superior finish and is faster than conventional finishing methods