ERB Safety's Non ANSI 9007 is made of 100% polyester Birdseye knit mesh. The fabric has a moisture wicking treatment that allows perspiration to be drawn away from the skin to the outside of the shirt for evaporation. The 9007 is ideal for work zones that have cooler temperatures or in situations where the wearer desires protection from the wind or sun. Size: lg. Color: High Visibility Lime. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.