Mattress Solution 9001z-6/6-2 13-inch Fully Assembled Orthopedic Soft Mattress and Box Spring, King, Fifth Ave Collection

QUALITY YOU CAN FELL:Only the best in raw materials are used to ensure durability and practicality. The high density foam used makes the mattress highly durable & long-lasting. The high number of coil counts gives the mattress the comfort level desired. EURO TOP POLLOW-LIKE LAYER : The Spring Air Euro top mattress tend to be softer then pillow tops and have more technical design for cushion-firm feel. Perfect for all sleeping positions. It's a combination of orthopedic support and comfort. FOMEENCASEMENT FOR SOLID EDGE SUPPORT : The foam encased edge support system in this spring air mattress is bordered with high density foam. With the foam encasement, the sleeping area is enlarged, as well as providing a solid sitting surface. QUILTED CUSHION TOP: The beautiful knit woven fabric stitched with tack and jump quilting creates a deep sumptuous look to your mattress. The fabric color may vary. The quilting layer adds breathability, temperature regulation and fire retardant to the mattress. STORNG DURABLE BOX SPRING: This 8 inch wood box spring/ foundation supports all mattress types and actually increases the mattress's longevity by preventing sagging. No assembly is required it ships ready to use, just place the mattress on top and enjoy a restful sleep AVAILABLE IN ALL SIZES-Twin: 74” x 38”, Twin Extra Long: 79” x 38”, Full: 74” x 53”, Full Extra Long: 79” x 53”, Queen: 79” x 59”, King: 79” x 59”, California King: 84” x 72