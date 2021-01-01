From currey and company
Currey and Company 9000-0496 Antibes Grande 18 Light 48" Wide Wrought Iron Chandelier Khaki / Natural Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Currey and Company 9000-0496 Antibes Grande 18 Light 48" Wide Wrought Iron Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from wrought ironComes with a rattan shade(18) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs8" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 39-1/2"Width: 48"Depth: 48"Product Weight: 75 lbsChain Length: 8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 720 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 18Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Khaki / Natural