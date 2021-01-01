From currey and company
Currey and Company 9000-0467 Legrand 3 Light 23" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Contemporary Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Currey and Company 9000-0467 Legrand 3 Light 23" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from wrought ironComes with a linen shade(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15-1/2"Width: 22-1/2"Depth: 22-1/2"Product Weight: 9 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Contemporary Gold Leaf