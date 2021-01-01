From currey and company
Currey and Company 9000-0445 Dunning 16" Wide Wrought Iron Pendant Blacksmith / Natural Indoor Lighting Pendants
Currey and Company 9000-0445 Dunning 16" Wide Wrought Iron Pendant FeaturesConstructed from wrought iron, arurogComes with a fabric shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs6" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24-1/4"Width: 15-1/2"Depth: 15-1/2"Product Weight: 6 lbsChain Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Blacksmith / Natural