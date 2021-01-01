From currey and company
Currey and Company 9000-0419 Moonward Single Light 14" Wide Pendant Antique Brass / Opaque White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Currey and Company 9000-0419 Moonward Single Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a metal and glass globe shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb required6" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 29-1/2"Minimum Height: 43-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 104-1/2"Width: 14"Product Weight: 9 lbsChain Length: 6"Wire Length: 13"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Antique Brass / Opaque White