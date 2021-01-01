From currey and company
Currey and Company 9000-0406 Savoiardi 7 Light 21" Wide Chandelier Vintage Brass / Natural Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Currey and Company 9000-0406 Savoiardi 7 Light 21" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from brassIncludes a tiered wood shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(7) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required6" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 29"Minimum Height: 34"Maximum Hanging Height: 104"Width: 21"Product Weight: 25 lbsChain Length: 6"Wire Length: 13"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 420 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Vintage Brass / Natural