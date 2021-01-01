Currey and Company 9000-0344 Moonstone Single Light 8" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant Chinois Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants

Currey and Company 9000-0344 Moonstone Single Light 8" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant We’ve discovered the secret to making earth’s nocturnal satellite envious as it traverses an inky sky. It’s our Moonstone Pendant in the Aviva Stanoff Collection. Floating on a frame in a chinois silver leaf finish is a shade of Selenite crystals with an irregular surface that is similar in its glowing patina to its namesake. Where our fixture has an edge is that it quietly glows whether the lights are switched on or not. We also offer the Moonstone in a rectangular chandelier and a trio pendant.FeaturesConstructed of selenite and metalIncludes white crystal shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 18" downrodsUL rated for dry locationsCurrey & Company warrants its products for one year against defects in materials and workmanshipDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 12 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Chinois Silver Leaf