From currey and company
Currey and Company 9000-0157 Agave Americana 22 Light 42" Wide 5 Tier Chandelier Dark Contemporary Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Currey and Company 9000-0157 Agave Americana 22 Light 42" Wide 5 Tier Chandelier Features:Includes crystal accentsConstructed from wrought iron and crystalRequires (22) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL Listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 43.5"Width: 42"Depth: 42"Product Weight: 25 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 156"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 22Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 40wWattage: 880wVoltage: 120v Dark Contemporary Gold Leaf