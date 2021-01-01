90 Degree USB Type C Extention Cable 1feet Short, Up & Down Angled USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Male to Female Extension Charging Cable for Laptop & .

USB-C Type C USB 3.1 Male to Female Extension Data Cable. USB-C EXTENSION CORD: Designed for extending the connection between USB-C devices such as Nintendo Switch, Type-C smartphone or laptop for charging or data syncing. Speedy Charging and Sync: With fast charging and stable sync, the type c extension cable delivers up to 3A of power delivery to charge and 10Gbps smooth data transfer. 90-Degree design makes for better cable management in some situations, especially in tight spaces like cars, corners, etc. Also, the right angle plug makes a nicer fit in your hand with out breaking. Professional custom gold plated plugs, longer life than ordinary plugs, through the plug-in test of 10,000 times, you can effectively protect the plug-in interface damage.