3Pack 90 Degree Right Angle SATA III 60 Gbps SATA SATA 3 Red 24 Inches

Best Quality Guranteed. MOTHERBOARD MATE 90 degree SATA III is specifically designed to connect motherboards and host controllers to internal Serial ATA hard drives and DVD drives BLAZING FAST SATA III SPEEDS up to 6 Gbps deliver superior performance for a custom gaming or RAID configuration; Provides secure connections for fast and reliable file transfers; Backwards compatible with SATA I, II, III hard drives LATCHING RIGHT-ANGLE connector is an indispensable tool for securing difficult to reach connections in small cases; Low profile SATA data has a flexible jacket to allow an efficient and organized installation in tight computer cases; Bright cerise colored provides easy identification when troubleshooting COST-EFFECTIVE 3-Pack SATA cables provides spare or replacement hard drive for a last minute installation or to fix troublesome connection problems COMPATIBLE with popular SATA equipped devices