90 Degree iPhone Charger 4FT MFi Certified Right Angle Lightning to USB Charge Data Sync Cable Compatible with iPhone 11 XSX 88 Plus 76 5 SE iPad.

[90 Degree Lightning Cable]: 90 Degree angled connector, easy for plug, even in hard to reach areas and narrow spaces. [Compatible With]: Apple devices (has a 8pin Lightning Port), such as iPhone 11, 11 Pro, X, iPhone 8 / 8Plus, iPhone 7 / 7Plus, iPhone 6S / 6S Plus, iPhone 6 / 6 Plus, iPhone 5 / 5c / 5s, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (4th generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad mini 4, 3, 2, iPad Mini, iPod Nano 7, iPod Touch 6, 5, Beats Pill. [NOT Compatible With]: iPhone 4/4S iPad 2/iPad 3, iPod Nano 6, iPod Touch 4 etc old version. Those old version has a Dock 30pin Port. [Super Durability]: Metal USB A male plug + metal Lightning 8pin Cable, Cable Jacket with Cotton, Actual bending test more than 6000 times, Durable for long term use. [What You Get]: 1 4ft Right Angle Lightning to USB Cable Blue & White, worry-free 24 months warranty and lifetime technical support.