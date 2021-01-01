From moen
Moen 90 Degree Chrome Four Globe Bath Light
Advertisement
Supports Up To 100 Watt Max Bulbs,Four Globe,Ul® Listed,Replacement Globes Available,Fixtures Can Be Mounted With Glass Globes Facing Up Or Down For More Design Flexibility,Fixtures Can Be Mounted With Glass Globes Facing Up Or Down For More Design Flexibility,Glazed Sockets Ensure The Socket Rings Install With Ease,Quick-Connect Wiring Allows You To Pre-Wire The Light Fixture To The Junction Box For A Quicker, Easier Installation,Standard 110 Voltage,Limited Lifetime Warranty