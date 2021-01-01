Smith & Hanks 90 Can Built In Beverage Cooler, Silver

Thinking of buying a beverage cooler or beer fridge for your kitchen remodel, home bar or man cave. A beverage cooler from Smith and Hanks is the answer. Whether you are storing sodas and juices for the kids or beers and booze for the adults, a Smith and Hanks beverage cooler can handle the job. Designed with the most sought after features and top quality components at an exceptional value. Color: Stainless Steel.