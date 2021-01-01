9-Shelf Tree Bookshelf, Floor Standing Tree Bookcase in Living Room/ Home/ Office, Bookshelves Storage Rack for CDs/ Movies/ Books - Rustic Brown

[ MULTIFUNCTIONAL BOOKSHELF ] Each shelf of the tree bookshelf can hold 5 books, and you can also place some decorations, magazines, CDs, etc. This keeps clutter out of your space and keeps your space tidy. The bookshelf is open, you can place the bookshelf where you can easily get things [ UNIQUE DESIGN ] The tree bookshelf can be well integrated into the style of home and office. It is not only a place to store books, but also an ornament that can make your house unique. At the same time, the geometric tree structure makes the bookshelf more stable [ COMPACT BUT SPACIOUS ] The tree book shelf is designed to save as much space as possible. Size: 20L x 10.9W x 56.1H. It will only occupy a small area, very suitable for the apartment, living room and study [ STURDY AND DURABLE ] The bookshelf is made of P2 grade particleboard. It is sturdy and durable. At the same time, bookshelf is equipped with anti tipping device. You can connect the bookshelf to the wall to fu