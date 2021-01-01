From epackagesupply
ePackageSupply 11.9-in Red Plastic Bucket lid | 4120E-RD-QTY12
Advertisement
12 pack of lids. Keep food fresh; transform any bucket into a resealable storage container with this heavy duty airtight lid with a leak-proof design that's easy to open; HDPE-free. The food-grade seal is crafted from BPA-free plastic; it's safe for human and food and dry dog, cat and other pet food; fits standard 12 inch buckets. Airtight seal protects the contents. Converts plastic 3 to 7 gallon buckets into airtight storage containers. Proudly made in the USA. Recyclable. ePackageSupply 11.9-in Red Plastic Bucket lid | 4120E-RD-QTY12