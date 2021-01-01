9 Pieces Step-up Lens Filter Adapter Rings Set, Made of Premium Anodized Aluminum, Includes: 37-49mm, 49-52mm, 52-55mm, 55-58mm, 58-62mm, 62-67mm.

KIT INCLUDES: 9 Pieces Step-up Adapter Rings: (1)37-49mm, (1)49-52mm, (1)52-55mm, (1)55-58mm, (1)58-62mm, (1)62-67mm, (1)67-72mm, (1)72-77mm, (1)77-82mm APPLICATION: Provide a way to fit larger diameter filters or accessories onto a smaller lens. You don't need to buy more filters when you have different lens. DURABLE MATERIAL: Made of premium grade aluminum for great durability. Polished and finished with anodized matte surface WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with the Canon, Nikon, Sigma, Tamron Camera. Fit most lens with the same filter thread(37mm, 49mm, 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm) NOTE: The first number of an adapter ring is always the lens thread size, the second number is the filter size of the accessory. If the first number is smaller, it's a step-up ring