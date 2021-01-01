9 Piece Rattan Patio Sectional with Cushions

Description:This patio set allows for throwing a dream backyard party or outdoor family dinner that will leave guests talking. With four sofa chairs and four ottomans, there is plenty of seating to go around with the ottomans also able to serve as leg rests for extended comfort. Each seat is outfitted with soft foam cushions upholstered in a neutral beige fabric that is perfect for dressing up or down with pillows and décor of your own or leaving as is for a classic look. Built for durability and longevity, this set is crafted with high grade quality woven rattan material that is thick and formulated for weather resistance with UV protection and water resistance to prevent cracking, chipping, rot and general wear over time. As a complete 9-piece set, it can instantly upgrade and complete any outdoor space.