Harper Lane 9-Piece Charcoal Parisian Queen Bed in a Bag Set, Grey

Casual elegance meets pure uncompromising comfort with this Bed in a Bag. Sure to compliment any bedroom style, this beautiful bed in a bag is available in seven timeless color combinations. The 9-Piece Bed in a Bag is made from polyester microfiber and is 100% hypoallergenic. Enjoy easy maintenance with this machine washable, wrinkle free and stain resistant premium beauty. Truly an all season comforter, it will keep you warm in the winter and comfortable in the summer. The bed in a bag will surely add the finishing touch to your tranquil bedroom oasis. Color: Charcoal.