Approved to kill germs and odor-causing bacteria even when diluted. Kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria on hard, non-porous surfaces when used as directed. Cuts through tough grease and grime. For use on floors, countertops, washable walls, door knobs, showers, bathtubs, diaper pails, toilet bowl exteriors and appliance exteriors. Application: Disinfectant/Cleaner; Applicable Material: Hard, Non-Porous Surfaces; Chemical Compound: n-Alkyl (C14 50 percent, C12 40 percent, C16 10 percent) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride; Dirt Types: Bacteria; Dust; Germs; Grease; Grime; Oil-Based Soil; Organic Matter; Smoke Film; Soap Scum; Water-Based Soil. LYSOL 9-Pack 40-fl oz Sparkling Lemon and Sunflower Essence Disinfectant Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner | RAC78626CT