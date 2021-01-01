From meyda tiffany
9 - Light Pool Table Lights Rectangle Pendant
Drawing inspiration from the wildlife and natural beauty in the nearby Adirondack mountains. This stunning lighting fixture depicts majestic bears wandering around a woodland lake. A beautiful ambient glow projects through a silver mica shade which is complemented with a frame and hardware featured in an antique copper finish. The lengthy oblong fixture is ideal for illuminating billiard tables; islands; counters and other areas. UL and cUL listed for damp and dry locations.