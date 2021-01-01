Nutan 9-Inch Pocketed Coil Rolled Medium Plush Mattress and 5" Wood Box Spring with Simple Assembly, King, No

MATTRESS INFO : Medium Plush mattress with high-density foam comfort and pressure relieving support for a better night's sleep QUALITY : Foam mattress has quilted cover for added comfort SHIPPED FULLY ASSEMBLED AND READY TO USE : Compressed, rolled, and shipped in a box for simple setup; easily fits through narrow hallways and staircases. Shipping Dimensions - 30x10x13 BOX SPRING INFO : Easy to assemble instant foundation is a low cost solution that provides perfect support for all mattress types THE STRONG AND STURDY : Foundation supports heavier mattresses including Memory Foam and Latex and actually increases the mattress's longevity by preventing sagging EASY TO DELIVER AND ASSEMBLE : Package delivers to your doorstep and fits easily through tight hallways or narrow stairwells And Tools and instructions are included