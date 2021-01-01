From farberware
Farberware 9-Inch Nonstick Bakeware Round Springform Pan, Gray
Farberware 9-Inch Nonstick Bakeware Round Springform Pan, Gray:This springform pan’s heavy-duty construction resists warping and heats evenly to brown beautifully and help reduce hot spotsThe cheesecake pan features nonstick inside and out to deliver great food release with quick cleanupOven safe to 450 degrees FahrenheitThe 9-inch springform pan and every other Farberware Bakeware piece dependably uphold a distinguished tradition of reliability, value and performanceQuality Assurance Guarantee