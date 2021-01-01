Stonebriar Collection 9 in. x 9 in. Decorative Round Ivory White Floral Ceramic Wall Hanging Mirror

Stonebriar's decorative 9" ivory round floral ceramic accent wall mirror is the perfect decoration to brighten up your home décor. Stonebriar ceramic mirror features a 4.7 inch diameter round glass mirror with crystal clear reflection accented with a beautiful ivory frame with a scalloped edge. Ceramic mirror measures 9 inches in diameter total and is the perfect size for the kitchen, living room, entryway, bedroom, and hallway. Mirror comes with an attached hanging loop and is easily hung with a wall hook or nail. (Hardware not included) Stonebriar's floral ceramic mirror is available in 3 different colors (sold separately). Buy 1 color or buy all 3 and create your own unique accent mirror set.