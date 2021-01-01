American Pro Decor 9 in. x 7-1/2 in. x 6 in. Long Weaved Ribbon with Polyurethane Egg and Dart Crown Moulding Sample, Primed White

This 6 in. Long Crown Sample Piece will show you the actual Moulding Profile for your review. Whether it is classic or contemporary, American Pro Decors polyurethane decorative Crown mouldings encompass a great selection of period correct designs, patterns and sizes for a wide variety of applications. Our decorative Crown mouldings are used to decorate a ceiling in many creative ways adding an architectural focal point to any room with style and beauty. Our decorative Crown mouldings are individually molded showing extreme care for its crisp lines which provides an elegant detail. They are lightweight, strong and easy to install using standard woodworking tools. Our decorative Crown mouldings are factory primed and ready to be painted with any high quality paint. Color: Primed White.