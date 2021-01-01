These rustic style inspired design glass lantern candle holders will turn your space into a cozy and warm delight when displayed together on shelves, tables, or display separately to spread light ambiance glow This set of metal and glass candle holders is a perfect addition to your home decoration and will definitely complement your existing accent furniture! Featuring two candle lanterns, this set is an ideal centerpiece for space with rustic or vintage theme Each one is designed with round tapered frame and base along with oval clear glass candle storage and thin arched handle These candle lanterns come in distressed gray and brown finishes Made of iron and glass, this home decor set provides solid construction and is perfect for creating an elegant adornment for your entryway, lobby, living room, bedroom, or kitchen Grab the attention of your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding lighted candles to this unique and impressive set of metal and glass candle lanterns Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around Lantern candle holder can hold 1 candle each This item ships in 1 carton This candle lantern is meant to sit on top of surfaces but it can also hang via its metal handle Suitable for indoor use only This set includes 2 lantern Rustic Design Grayson Lane Grayson Lane Set of 2 9-in x 23-in Rustic Lantern Grey Metal | 88256