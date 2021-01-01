Ideal for heavy use in spaces with moderate traffic, this glass marker board provides long-term durability with a modern aesthetic appeal. Tempered glass surface will not stain, ghost, scratch or dent despite heavy use. The magnetic feature allows instant hanging of documents and notes. White-colored glass board surface clearly displays any color dry-erase ink. Your dry-erase markers glide evenly over the board surface for smooth writing. Nonabsorbent glass is easy to keep clean with Quartet whiteboard cleaning supplies (sold separately). Frameless board is easy to install with included pass-through mounting hardware. Hang vertically or horizontally. Board includes one dry-erase marker and two rare-earth, high-power magnets. Quartet 27.9-in W x 39.8-in H Magnetic Dry Erase Board in White | QRTG3624W