KNIPEX 9 in. Straight Internal Snap-Ring Precision Pliers

The KNIPEX Internal Precision Circlip Pliers have inserted spring steel tips for reliable work. These heavy duty Pliers are best for continuous operation lasting up to 10 times longer service life than turned tips. Use for fitting circlips inside a bore hole, range of application from 5/16 in. to 1/2 in. (8 mm 13 mm). The large supporting surface and the position of the tips make it difficult for the rings to fly off. The bolted joint is for precise, zero-backlash operation of Pliers. The handles have non-slip plastic coatings. The Pliers body is made of chrome vanadium electric steel, forged, oil-hardened. Inserted tips: spring steel wire, drawn.