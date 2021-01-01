Use this jointer to create 2-different size joints. One end is 3/8 inch and one end is 1/4 inch. This 9 inch long jointer is made of heat treated steel to withstand wear and provide long lasting and reliable use. This item produces a square beaded joint and stands up to rugged use. Bon Tool's products have been trusted by professionals for over 60-years. Bon is committed to the development and improvement of tools for professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. We put our trusted name to every product we sell. Bon Tool 9-in Steel Brick Jointer | 11-811