Cook breakfast, lunch or dinner in the Brentwood electric skillet with glass lid. Variable temperature controls let you fry, saute, bake and roast. The warm setting keeps food at serving temperature for late comers to the table or for buffet style entertaining. Instead of a side mounted temperature probe, this skillet features a front mounted adjustable temperature control for easier access. You can easily view your food while cooking with the tempered glass lid. The non-stick interior and exterior of the skillet makes clean up easy and allows you use less oil for healthier cooking. brentwood 9-in L x 7.5-in W 600-Watt Non-Stick Electric Skillet in Green | 84983212M