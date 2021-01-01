This 3-piece bowl set was crafted using gold iron frames and bamboo strips Such a finish makes them suitable decorative pieces for down-to-earth contemporary interior styling Bowls can be used as tabletop decoration and key holders and as fruit containers Avoid placing this 3-in-1 bowl set in rooms where there is a high amount of moisture to keep bamboo weaves from softening This item comes shipped in one carton Please note that this item is for decorative purpose use only and are not food safe Bowls function as tabletop dé£¯r holders Suitable for indoor use only Made in India This is a three-piece set of round bowls from India Contemporary design Grayson Lane Grayson Lane Set of 3 9-in, 11-in, 13-in Contemporary Decorative Bowl Gold Metal | 74337