Buy 9'' Baby Blue Hanging Railroad Lantern, 2ct. at Michaels. com. They'll look great on your hall table, credenza or buffet, and also make a great decorative addition to a baby shower. This beautifully crafted lantern made of iron and glass is both durable and stunning. Either hanging or stationary, this lantern will cast beautiful light wherever you display it! Removable glass and wood panel allows the easy replacement of your choice of candle or LED to light up the space and create a memorable home décor piece. To clean your lighting décor dust lightly or wipe with a damp cloth as needed. Soft candlelight and soft blue coloring makes this pair of iron hanging railroad candle lanterns a must-have for your tabletop. They'll look great on your hall table, credenza or buffet, and also make a great decorative addition to a baby shower. Details: Baby blue 3.87'' x 3.87'' x 9'' each 0.9 lb. 2 lanterns Iron and glass For use with candle or LED light For indoor and outdoor use | 9" Baby Blue Hanging Railroad Lantern, 2ct. By Zingz & Thingz | Michaels®