Bring the excitement and fun of the water park to your backyard this summer with the Intex Kids Inflatable Candy Zone Play Center.? ?Watch as your kids light up when they set their eyes on this inflatable water park. They can cool off from the summertime heat with the 2 splash pools, water slide, and overhead water sprayer. Your little ones will have hours of refreshing fun outdoors.??Slide and splash around all summer on the Candy Zone Play Center because this is 1 piece of candy that won't cause any cavities. Intex 9-ft x 6-ft x 51-in Round Above-Ground Pool | 88797