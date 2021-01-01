Northlight 9 ft. Unlit Metallic Sheer Champagne Artificial Tinsel Christmas Tree

Are you nostalgic. This fun and festive tree is for you. Features a metallic champagne tinsel and when in the light sparkles. Constructed like a traditional pine tree it has 1883 tips giving it incredible fullness and making it super lush. Perfect for that retro Christmas feel. Product Features: Unlit. 1883 tips. 3 in. W tips. Full profile tree. Hinged branch construction. Bendable wire in the branches makes it easy to fluff and position. For indoor use only. 4-piece easy assembly (including stand). Comes with a FREE gray metal tree stand. Dimensions: 9 ft. H (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). Distance from floor to the first row of branches: 14 in. 55 in. base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): tinsel/metal.