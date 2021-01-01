From california umbrella

California Umbrella 9 ft. Stone Black Aluminum Push Button Tilt Crank Lift Market Patio Umbrella in Gateway Blush Sunbrella

$253.46
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Solid-colored umbrellas graciously spread their aluminum ribs to provide a 9 ft. circle of shade on patios and terraces. The umbrellas classic silhouettes add style to their utilitarian features, including easy crank lifting and a push-button tilt to shield you from orbiting suns or annoying neighbors. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for prolonged sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com