Patio Premier 9 ft. Round 8-Rib Aluminum Market Patio Umbrella in Hunter Green

This beautiful accessory will transform any outdoor area into your favorite place to relax with friends. The canopy is 180 g polyester with upgraded colorfastness and water resistant coating, so it is durable and ready to stand up to the elements. This umbrella provides plenty of shade on hot summer days. Simply tilt the umbrella using the tilt function to the perfect angle. The umbrella pole is standard sized and fits most umbrella stands as well as most dinning and bistro sets that are designed to accommodate umbrellas.