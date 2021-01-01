Puleo International 9 ft. Pre-Lit Slim Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas tree with 800 UL-Listed Clear Incandescent Lights

Deck the halls with the Puleo International 9-foot Pre-Lit Slim Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas tree. Inspired by lush wintry forests, this artificial tree has 5285 branch tips (4013 PE and 1273 PVC) and 800 Incandescent Clear Lights. The incorporated lights means no more climbing ladders to string lights, saving decorating time. When a single bulb burns out, the other lights on the strand will stay lit for your convenience. We recommend changing the burnt bulb to prevent future outages. Hypoallergenic and needle-shed resistant, the tree is an great alternative to a yearly real tree purchase. With easy to assemble pieces and an included base, your house will be ready for the holidays faster than you can say "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree". Measures 9 Foot High x 54 Inch Diameter. lbs