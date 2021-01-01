Galtech 9 Ft. Octagonal Aluminum Patio Market Umbrella W/ Crank Lift And Auto Tilt - Charcoal Frame W/ Sunbrella Canvas Jockey Red Canopy. 736CH56. Market Umbrellas. Designed with the finest materials available, Galtech makes umbrellas for every outdoor area, style or need. This 9 foot round patio umbrella provides shade for tables up to 54-inches, and is ideal for residential settings. The 1 1/2 inch pole is made with lightweight aluminum, the hub and finial are constructed out of shatter and crack resistant resin. The eight fiberglass ribs bend and flex in windy conditions or if the umbrella hits the ground. To lift the canopy, it is as easy as using the polished, metal hand crank to wind the steel cable inside the pole and open the umbrella. No pushing, lifting, or pulling ropes to open the canopy. The umbrella has a auto-tilt, so you can adjust the shade on either side (180 degrees). The canopy is made from your choice of Sunbrella fabric, one of the best outdoor fabrics, and resists water, fading and mildew. Add a compatible base - we recommend one of at least 50 pounds - designed perfectly for your new umbrella and beat the outdoor heat this year in style. Galtech umbrellas are made to enjoy for years to come, not just one season.