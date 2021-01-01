9 Ft Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Cable, Mini DP(Thunderbolt Compatible) to DP Cable (Male to Male) Gold-Plated Cord, Supports Supports 2K@60Hz 9'

Bidirectional Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Cable and DisplayPort to Mini DisplayPort Cable. 3FT Black. Connect a Mini DisplayPort w/ThunderboltTM port compatible PC to a monitor or projector with DisplayPort. Or Connect a DisplayPort compatible PC and laptop to a monitor with Mini DisplayPort. Transmits both audio and video from computer or tablet to HD monitor display; Supports 2K Ultra HD resolution and flawless audio pass-thru for uncompressed digital 7.1, 5.1, or 2 channels A low-profile connector does not block adjacent ports on your computer, has molded strain relief for long life, and has ergonomically designed treads for easy plugging and unplugging. Gold-plated connectors resist corrosion, provide durability, and improve the signal transmission; Foil & braid shielding reduces Electromagnetic interference; Bare copper conductor enhances cable performance Compatible with Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro; Microsoft Surface Pro/Pro 2/Pro 3 Etc.