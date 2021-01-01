California Umbrella 9 ft. Hammertone Grey Aluminum Market Patio Umbrella with Collar Tilt Crank Lift in Tangerine Sunbrella

Sturdy fiberglass frames and water-repellent fabric team up to create super-durable umbrellas that can withstand small gales and big elephant sneezes. The 9 ft. canopy lifts into the air with an easy crank lift mechanism. The separately controlled infinity tilt can shield you from the sun at any point in its fiery orbit. Each umbrella is designed to cover 48 in. round tables, however, the right base (not included) can support freestanding configurations as well. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for prolonged sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources.