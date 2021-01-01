The 9-foot Patio Umbrella from Nature Spring uses a hand crank to easily open its canopy and tilts in 5 positions with a push of a button to shade your outdoor area at any part of the day. The resilient gray colored polyester fabric of the umbrella has built-in vents and is supported with 8 steel ribs so you can use it on your back deck, patio, poolside, or with an outdoor dining set in the backyard. The powder-coated aluminum pole is rust-resistant to help keep this attractive umbrella looking new and your guests cool and protected from the sun's harsh UV ray's year-after-year! Nature Spring 9-ft Garden Patio Umbrella Polyester | 373357WJL