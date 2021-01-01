Fraser Hill Farm 9-Ft. Foxtail Pine Artificial Christmas Tree:9.0-FOOT TALL: Standing 9.0-ft. tall with a 79" diameter this beautiful tree will make a statement. From grand entryways to cathedral ceilings, this tree will be the focal point of your home. Deep branches hold all your ornaments.EASY SET UP: Heavy-gauge hinged branches attached to the center pole for easy set-up, take-down, and storage. A sturdy metal stand keeps your tree standing tall.NOT YOUR AVERAGE ARTIFICIAL TREE: 3142 full and dense lifelike tips create the appearance of a natural cut tree. Crafted of premium materials that are flame-retardant and non-allergenic.SAVE A TREE: Designed using high-quality materials built-to-last season after season. Investing in an artificial tree means never having to shop, chop, or water another tree again!FRASER HILL FARM IS HERE TO HELP: If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, your item was damaged during shipment, or you have questions feel free to contact our customer service team for assistance.Standard model - lighting sold separatelyStands 9' high with a 79" diameterNatural-shaped silhouette with lifelike foliage and extended branch lengthMetal hinged branch constructionHigh-quality PVC needlesFlame-retardant and non-allergenicEasily folds back into slim silhouette for storageNumber of tips: 3142Metal stand included