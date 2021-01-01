California Umbrella 9 ft. Fiberglass Market Pulley Open S Anodized Patio Umbrella in Terrace Adobe Olefin

This heavy-duty 9 ft. commercial grade umbrella by California Umbrella offers all the features a residential or commercial owner demands, with a robust commercial grade aluminum frame. The 2 section aluminum pole with a 0.08 in. wall thickness and fiberglass rib framework has superior stability and is perfect for demanding commercial conditions. The strong aluminum pole frame is matched by a simple efficient push lift system that complements a resilient easy to use umbrella. 1 of the key benefits to this umbrella is a 3-year warranty on the fiberglass ribs as a opposed to your standard 1-year warranty. This umbrella also features Olefin fabrics, which are made with high durability synthetic Olefin fibers that offer improved fade resistance over lesser grade fabric materials like polyester and cotton. This umbrella will hold up against anything you throw at it, it has the benefits of both worlds.