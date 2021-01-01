California Umbrella 9 ft. Fiberglass Collar Tilt Patio Umbrella in Terrace Sequoia Olefin

Designed for convenience, value and performance, California Umbrella products bring the full weight of our design experience to your table. California Umbrella pioneered and developed the original and revolutionary Collar Tilt feature to tilt your umbrella to any degree you wish while you enjoy the afternoon and evening outside. We still boast the widest tilt degree in the market, allowing you to stay outside longer with your family and friends. Olefin fabrics are an excellent fabric choice for customers looking to shade their space on a budget without sacrificing quality. Made with high durability synthetic Olefin fibers, Olefin fabrics offer improved fade resistance over lesser grade fabric materials like polyester and cotton without the added expense of acrylic canvas. Olefin fabrics are a strong value, so with some basic care they can give you several years of enjoyment. Olefin color selections match up perfectly with all the most popular colors on the market, so your shade solution is beautiful without breaking the budget.