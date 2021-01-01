From national tree company
National Tree Company 9 ft. Crestwood Spruce Garland with Battery Operated Warm White LED Lights
The Crestwood Spruce is a sparkling mixed branch garland featuring bristle tips and trimmed with pine cones, red berries and glitter. It is pre-strung with 50 battery-operated warm white LED lights that are energy-efficient and long lasting. 6 hours ON/18 hours OFF timed operation. This indoor/outdoor garland can be displayed over doors, windows, fireplace mantels, fence or stairway railings.