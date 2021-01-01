California Umbrella 9 ft. Bronze Aluminum Market Collar Tilt Crank Lift Patio Umbrella in Iris Sunbrella

This California Umbrella market umbrella is a top seller and offers all the features a residential owner demands in a beautiful market design. The tough aluminum frame is matched by the innovative use of the advanced collar tilt design. This style separates tilt position control from the user-friendly, crank-to-open feature. Owners have a complete range of tilt positions at their fingertips. This resilient, easy to use umbrella frame will bring years of shade enjoyment. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for prolonged sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources.